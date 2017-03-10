Cardinals, OLB Chandler Jones agree to 5-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals and outside linebacker Chandler Jones have agreed to a five-year contract.

The agreement comes after the Cardinals placed the franchise tag on Jones to prevent him from becoming a free agent.

The Cardinals acquired Jones in a trade with New England before last season, and general manager Steve Keim had said all along that the team would sign the player to a long-term contract.

Jones had 11 sacks last season with the Cardinals, along with four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 15 tackles for loss. He had 12+ sacks for the Patriots in 2015, making him one of three players with double-digit sacks in each of the past two seasons.

