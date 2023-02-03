Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Published

Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown pleads guilty to criminal speeding after reportedly driving 126 mph

Brown was arrested in August

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown pled guilty to a criminal speeding charge in an Arizona court Wednesday for driving 126 in a 65-mph zone.

The Arizona Cardinals receiver was arrested in August in north Phoenix and later released.

Brown faces up to 30 days in jail and/or a year of probation. He must pay a $500 fine.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for the snap during the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for the snap during the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

TMZ Sports notes Brown's initial plan was to plea not guilty, but he had second thoughts.

Arizona laws say anything over 20 mph above a posted speed limit is criminal speeding. It is a misdemeanor.

The 25-year-old had 67 catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona this year.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals lines up during a game at State Farm Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. 

Wide receiver Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals lines up during a game at State Farm Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cardinals finished 4-13 in a disappointing season after making the playoffs in 2021. They fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury the day after the regular season ended.

Brown was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a draft-day trade that sent the Cardinals' first-round pick (23rd overall pick) to Baltimore in exchange for Brown and the 100th overall pick.

Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass in front of Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at Levi's Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. 

Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass in front of Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at Levi's Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Arizona picked up his fifth-year option last April, so he will be a free agent after the 2023 season.