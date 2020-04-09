Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray donates $25G to help provide meals for kids amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is joining in on the effort to help those in need during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cardinals organization and linebacker Chandler Jones have already made donations to help provide meals in Arizona, so Murray decided to contribute, as well.

On Thursday, Murray made a $25,000 donation to the COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund established by GENYOUthNow, which is a nonprofit organization that helps distribute meals to students who may go without them now that schools are closed.

When Murray announced his donation, his pledge stated that over 5,000 schools were in need of help with delivering meals to their students. Murray asked for others to assist in the effort.