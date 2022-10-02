Cardinals' J.J. Watt reveals heart scare in days leading up to Week 4 matchup

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt shared eyebrow-raising news on Sunday ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Watt tweeted that he was going to preemptively tweet what happened to him during the week as news of it was going to come out.

"I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today," he wrote. "That’s it."

Watt was listed on the injury report as questionable for the game against the Panthers with a calf injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited in practice on Friday.

NFL on FOX reporter Jay Glazer said Watt started to feel off on Wednesday and went to the hospital Thursday to get his heart "shocked back in."

He played in two games this season with two sacks, three tackles and a pass defended this season. The Cardinals defensive end only played in seven games in 2021. He had one sack and 15 tackles. He jointed the Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season after spending most of his career with the Houston Texans.

Arizona is entering the game against Carolina 1-2 on the season. The defense is 31st in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed among all NFL teams.