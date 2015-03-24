Canadiens' Pacioretty day-to-day after hit

Brossard, QC (SportsNetwork.com) - Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty did not practice Friday, a day after he left a game against Anaheim following a hard check into the boards.

Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said Pacioretty was day-to-day with what the teams says is an upper-body injury.

Pacioretty was several feet from the boards in the Ducks zone and had just released a pass when he was hit from behind Anaheim defenseman Clayton Stoner on Thursday night.

The check sent Pacioretty flying into the glass, with his head or neck area appearing to strike first.

He skated slowly off the ice with 15:40 left in the period and didn't return to the game.

Stoner was not whistled for a penalty on the play, but drew a fighting major minutes later following a tussle with Canadiens forward Brandon Prust.

Pacioretty leads Montreal with 25 points on 13 goals and 12 assists.

The Canadiens lost Thursday's game 2-1 and host Ottawa on Saturday.