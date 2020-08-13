Canadiens' Carey Price makes incredible stick save as Habs fall to Flyers in Game 1

Montreal Canadiens’ veteran goaltender Carey Price shut the naysayers up with one incredible stick save during Wednesday’s Game 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Just a few days shy of his 33rd birthday, Price showed his true athleticism when he saved the Habs from going 2-0 in the second period after denying Flyers’ Scott Laughton a close-range shot on an otherwise empty net.

CANES’ ROD BRIND’AMOUR FINED $25G AFTER CALLING NHL A ‘JOKE’ OVER BOTCHED CALL IN BRUINS DOUBLE OT LOSS

Price was way out of position when Kevin Hayes fed Laughton the puck right in front of the net but the Vezina Trophy winner made a miraculous save when he reached out to block the puck with just the end of his stick.

"Carey did an unbelievable job there saving that and saving my head,” teammate Nick Suzuki, who ducked the shot, said during a postgame conference.

HART, FARABEE HELP FLYERS BEAT CANADIENS IN GAME 1

Price’s save wasn’t enough to help the Habs, who lost 2-1 in the series opener.

Critics have said that Price’s best days are behind him. There’s no arguing that the best season of his career was in 2015, when he became the first NHL goalie to ever earn the Ted Lindsay, Jennings, Vezina and Hart trophies in a single season.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Price was ranked 5th in the league during the regular season this year, with a .909 save percentage, which translated well for the Habs in the qualifying round where they eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins in an upset.

Montreal will have the chance to tie the series during Game 2 on Friday.