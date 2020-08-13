Canes' Rod Brind’Amour fined $25G after calling NHL a 'joke' over botched call in Bruins double OT loss

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour is on notice.

Brind’Amour was hit with a hefty $25,000 fine by the NHL because of postgame comments he made following a disappointing loss against the Boston Bruins where he felt the refs made a bad call that eventually cost the Canes the game.

BERGERON SCORES IN 2ND OT, BRUINS BEAT HURRICANES IN GAME 1

The league issued a statement adding that Brind’Amour would be fined an additional $25,000 if he exhibits “similar inappropriate behavior” over the next year.

The fine came just three hours after the Canadians coach made some pretty blunt remarks where he called the league a “joke.”

“This is why the league’s a joke, in my opinion, on these things,” he told The News & Observer Wednesday. “That one is a crime scene.”

Brind’Amour was probably already on edge after the Canes' first game against the Bruins was pushed to Wednesday morning because of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Columbus Blue Jackets' five-overtime thriller.

HART, FARABEE HELP FLYERS BEAT CANADIENS IN GAME 1

But a 4-3 double-overtime loss in the first game of the series after a botched call sent him over.

Brind’Amour argues that Charlie Coyle’s goal in the second period came after an illegal hand pass and that the refs on the ice refused to explain the actual call as it was happening.

“They came to me, and I said, ‘If he has possession of it then it’s goalie interference. If he doesn’t have possession then it’s a hand pass. It’s one of the two. I don’t know what you’re calling on the ice,’” he told The News & Observer. “All he has to do is tell me. ‘We’re calling it nonpossession (by Mrazek),’ then we’re challenging a glove-hand pass. If it’s possession, then goaltender interference. I said, ‘Tell me the call on the ice.’ They wouldn’t do it when I say, ‘What is the call?’ So I had to flip a coin.”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He continued: “I said, ‘What was the call on the ice?’ and he said, ‘You’ve got to call one or the other.’ It should be so easy. If they said the goalie had it, then it’s an easy call. They wouldn’t tell you. It makes no sense. I know we weren’t the better team, but if that goal doesn’t go in, do we win that game? I don’t know.”

Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to give Boston a 1-0 lead in the series.