Olympics

Canadian pop star Tate McRae responds to fan backlash over Team USA support in Olympics ad

The Calgary-born singer posted childhood photo with Canadian flag after fans criticism

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Canadian-born pop star Tate McRae doubled down on her roots after fans were left outraged on social media by her support of Team USA in a recent ad promoting the Milan Cortina Olympics and Super Bowl LX. 

McRae, who was born in Calgary, Alberta, appeared to intensify the sporting rivalry between Canada and the U.S. when she appeared in an ad for NBC. In the clip, shared on Instagram with her nine million followers, McRae expressed excitement about meeting U.S. athletes, including Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn.

Lindsey Vonn jump during World Cup

Lindsey Vonn competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women’s downhill at the Prampero Slope on Monte Lussari. The event took place in Tarvisio, Italy, on Jan. 17, 2026. (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

"I'm trying to get to Milan for an amazing opening ceremony and meet Team USA," she said in the ad. "Gonna spend the week with some of America's best skating for gold and Lindsey Vonn's epic comeback. And back to the states for the big game, Super Bowl LX," she said in the commercial.

Amid rising political tensions between the two border nations – which made their way to the sporting world during the 4 Nations Face-Off, McRae’s support for Team USA did not appear to sit well with Canadians, who called her a "traitor" among other things.

But McRae took to social media to respond to the backlash, and perhaps reveal where her loyalties truly lie. 

McRae posted a childhood picture of herself holding the Canadian flag with a caption that read, "... y’all know I’m Canada down." 

CANADIAN-BORN SINGER TATE MCRAE SPARKS FURY AFTER BACKING TEAM USA IN OLYMPICS AD: ‘TRAITOR’

But not everyone on social media appeared to accept McRae’s response. 

"Yeah, no. Her saying ‘Y'all’ says otherwise," one person wrote on X. 

Tate McRae performs onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena. The performance took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 19, 2025.

Tate McRae performs onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena. The performance took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 19, 2025. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

"Well then why support the US team? Sometimes it is important to support your own country and not just go for the money and especially during times like this," another added. 

"Damage control," another response read.

Backlash over McRae’s ad set the stage for escalating tensions between the U.S. and Canada.

Most recently in the skeleton competition, many Americans remain outraged over the absence of five-time Olympian Katie Uhlaender in Milan Cortina, after Team Canada was found to have manipulated an Olympic qualifier last month that prevented Uhlaender from being able to earn enough points to make this year's Winter Games.

Katie Uhlaender competes at Olympics

Katie Uhlaender (U.S.) competes in the women’s skeleton event at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at the Olympic Sliding Center in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 17, 2018. (James Lang/USA TODAY Sports)

Fox News Digital’s Jackson Thompson contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

