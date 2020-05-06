Cam Newton's ability to get signed affected by coronavirus pandemic, ex-Panthers' teammate says

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s ability to get signed this offseason has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, longtime teammate Greg Olsen told reporters on Tuesday.

Olsen said he believes that Newton, with whom he played nine seasons with, would have already been signed if he was released from the Panthers earlier -- giving other teams a chance to take a look at the quarterback following a season riddled with injuries.

“I think the timing of everything going on in the world and specifically as it pertains to our country and the NFL, with him coming off the injuries, was just really not an ideal situation,” he said, according to Yahoo Sports. “If he would have been released a little earlier, kind of like me, I was able to get out in front, come visit Seattle. Maybe Seattle doesn’t sign me if I don’t have a chance to go out there and meet them and them see me and do my physical.”

Newton became the face of the Panthers when the team drafted him No. 1 overall back in 2011, and he led Carolina to three straight NFC South titles, from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also underwent multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

“Getting released after the lockdown was put in place, I think really limited his chances of teams A. seeing that he was healthy and B. just having a conversation with your potential new quarterback,” Olsen said. “I think that’s been a challenge for him.”

Olsen added that it’s difficult to see to Newton remain a free agent after all “things that we’ve been able to accomplish together.”

“We’re kind of in uncharted waters right now, kind of weird times. I think all of those factors have kind of played into the current situation he’s in.”