Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Panthers' Matt Rhule wanted to trade down in NFL Draft, overruled with Derrick Brown pick: report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Carolina Panthers’ decision to select Auburn’s Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft was apparently not the move that head coach Matt Rhule wanted to make.

In his first draft as an NFL coach, Rhule reportedly wanted to trade down for more picks but general manager Marty Hurney wasn’t willing to pass up on the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

CAM NEWTON WILL NOT ACCEPT JOB AS BACKUP QB, REPORTS SAYS

“[Rhule] wanted to add a couple more picks, maybe find a sweet spot in the teens somewhere,” The Athletic’s Joe Person detailed Monday on WFNZ. “[But] Marty said Derrick Brown is our guy. We aren’t moving.”

Rhule left the head coaching job at Baylor in January to take on the job in Carolina after Ron Rivera was fired mid-season following a difficult run.

BRONCOS' PHILLIP LINDSAY ADMITS MELVIN GORDON SIGNING INITIALLY CAUGHT HIM 'OFF-GUARD'

Having been on the job for just a few months, it comes as no surprise that Hurney would make the final call on the first-round pick.

Brown is expected to step in as a starter for the Panthers in his rookie season, after an impressive college career at Auburn.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Over his four years with the Tigers, he recorded 12.5 sacks and 170 total tackles. He also had five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.