Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cam Newton
Published

Cam Newton, eyeing NFL return, gets vaccinated against COVID-19: report

There was no true indication that Newton’s release from Patriots was because of testing mishap

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has reportedly been vaccinated against COVID-19, a measure that could quicken the former league MVP’s return to playing in the NFL. 

Sources told the NFL Network on Saturday that teams in contact with Newton since his release from the Patriots were informed he has received the COVID-19 vaccine. 

BUCS’ TOM BRADY OPENS UP ABOUT BILL BELICHICK MEETING AFTER RETURN TO NEW ENGLAND 

Being vaccinated would mean any team interested in signing Newton would not have to wait five days before he could join them, under the NFL’s safety protocols, Pro Football Talk reported. 

New England Patriots' Cam Newton directs his team during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New England Patriots' Cam Newton directs his team during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Newton was seemingly released from the Patriots in September after he was forced to miss five days after a "misunderstanding" with the league’s COVID testing protocols. He was not allowed into the team facility until he had a negative coronavirus test on the fifth day of his absence. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Patriots said at the time Newton traveled to a "club-approved medical appointment."

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates his touchdown pass to Devin Asiasi in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates his touchdown pass to Devin Asiasi in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England was reportedly unhappy with the situation but there was no true indication that Newton’s release was because of the testing mishap. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"I crossed all the lines, I checked all the boxes, I dotted all my i’s. Then to find out I had to sit out, that’s when I kinda felt bamboozled, because y’all told me to go," Newton said at the time.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com