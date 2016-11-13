Cam Newton brings back the dab after running over Chiefs defenders for TD

Cam Newton helped make the dab famous last season as he performed the dance move after just about every touchdown a year ago. He vowed to retire it in 2016, and he did so for the first nine weeks of the season.

That changed on Sunday.

Newton brought back the dab after he scored his first touchdown of the game, which he showed remarkable power on. He bowled over a handful of defenders en route to the end zone before preparing the home crowd for his dab.

His touchdown, the fourth he's scored on the ground this season, gave Carolina a 10-0 lead over the Chiefs.