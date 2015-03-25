Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 19, 2015

Calvin Johnson returns to practice field for Lions, status still unclear

By | Associated Press
Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson watches as his teammates warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis. Johnson had been sidelined two days last week with a knee injury and was declared inactive for Sunday's game. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson watches as his teammates warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis. Johnson had been sidelined two days last week with a knee injury and was declared inactive for Sunday's game. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (The Associated Press)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Calvin Johnson was back on the practice field for the Detroit Lions on Thursday, although it's still not clear how likely he is to play this weekend at Cleveland.

Johnson was inactive in a loss at Green Bay last weekend because of an injured right knee. He didn't practice Wednesday, but he was on the field Thursday during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Johnson didn't participate in every drill, but he did do some footwork and pass-catching exercises with other receivers.

Detroit lost 22-9 to the Packers without Johnson. The star receiver has 21 catches for 312 yards and four touchdowns on the season.