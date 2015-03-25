California uses balance, depth to outlast Coppin State for 83-64 season-opening victory

next Image 1 of 2

Tyrone Wallace had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds, knocking down three of his team's nine 3-pointers to lead California past Coppin State 83-64 in the season opener for both schools Friday night.

Justin Cobbs added 16 points and six assists for the Golden Bears, while highly touted freshman Jabari Bird had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his much-anticipated collegiate debut.

Cal looked well balanced with a deep and talented backcourt as the Bears work to replace departed leading scorer and Pac-12 Player of the Year Allen Crabbe, who left school after his junior season for the NBA and is now with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sterling Smith scored 16 points for a Coppin State team missing top player and preseason all-conference pick Michael Murray. The 6-foot-5 senior forward fractured a finger in his right, shooting hand.