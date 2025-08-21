California sports league meeting sees parents clashing over trans athletes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) meeting on Thursday saw multiple parents speak out against and in defense of the league's policies allowing biological males to compete in girls' sports.

California has been the nation's biggest hot bed of controversial incidents involving trans athletes competing in girls' high school sports over the last year, and the state has been sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for refusing to comply with President Donald Trump's "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order.

Prominent California conservative activists Sophia Lorey and Beth Bourne joined the crowd of other parents there advocating against trans inclusion.

Meanwhile, the father of a trans athlete also spoke, and argued that sports are "inherently unfair."

"Sports are inherently unfair, we all have different genetic makeups, body types that give us advantages and disadvantages based on each sport. Add on top of this, individual work ethics and access to good coaching, training and diet. The focus on trans athletes ignores all these other variables," the father said.

Trump warned California and Gov. Gavin Newsom about the state’s transgender policies in a post on Truth Social on Thursday.

"Any California school district that doesn’t adhere to our Transgender policies, will not be funded. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote in the post.

The warning came days after a girls' volleyball team forfeited to a team with a trans athlete. Riverside Poly High School announced its team would forfeit instead of playing against Jurupa Valley on Friday.

Transgender athlete AB Hernandez has been playing girls' volleyball for the Jurupa Valley High School team months after winning two California state titles in girls' track and field, while under a national microscope after Trump vowed to crack down on the state for letting males compete with girls.

Other incidents have rocked the state dating back to 2024.

In Riverside, California, two girls on the cross-country team at Martin Luther King High School have filed a lawsuit against their school and California Attorney General Rob Bonta over a situation involving a trans athlete on the team. The lawsuit claims the athlete took a varsity spot from a female runner and that when the girls wore "Save Girls Sports" T-shirts in protest, school administrators compared them to swastikas.

The father of a girl who lost her varsity spot to the trans athlete previously told Fox News Digital that his daughter and other girls at the school were told "transgenders have more rights than cisgender[s]" by school administrators when they protested the athlete's participation.

Last fall, Stone Ridge Christian High School's girls' volleyball team was scheduled to face San Francisco Waldorf in the Northern California Division 6 tournament, but they forfeited in an announcement just before the match over the presence of a trans athlete on the team.

Meanwhile, a transgender volleyball player was booed and harassed during last October's match between Notre Dame Belmont in Belmont, California, and Half Moon Bay High School, according to ABC 7. Half Moon Bay rostered the transgender athlete.

A bipartisan survey by the Public Policy Institute of California found the majority of California residents oppose biological male trans athletes competing in women's sports. That figure included more than 70% of the state's school parents.

"Most Californians support requiring transgender athletes to compete on teams matching the sex they were assigned at birth," the poll stated.

"Solid majorities of adults (65%) and likely voters (64%) support requiring that transgender athletes compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth, not the gender they identify with. An overwhelming majority of public school parents (71%) support such a requirement."