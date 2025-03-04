California college faces backlash for replacing men's, women's locker rooms with all-sex locker rooms

The University of California, Davis, has announced plans to convert its men's and women's locker rooms at its recreation centers into "universal" all-sex locker rooms, sparking outrage among women's rights activists.

The university announced the renovation project in February, claiming it was doing away with the old locker room format for the purpose of "inclusivity.

"We value inclusive, accessible environments that accommodate the diverse needs of our community. We are pleased to announce that we will be remodeling the current locker room facilities to implement universal locker rooms," the university said in its announcement.

"All campus recreation members can use our universal locker rooms, regardless of who they are or how they identify. These spaces are inclusive of members with disabilities and members of all gender identities."

News of this change spread Tuesday after two bills aimed at keeping transgender athletes out of women's and girls sports failed to pass Monday at the state and federal level.

California women's rights activist Beth Bourne posted on X about the universal locker rooms and the backlash from female students.

Women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova called the situation ‘beyond f----- up.’

"This is beyond f----- up! Be prepared to lose a lot of women to this insanity," Navratilova wrote.

Many other users expressed similar outrage with their own posts.

The university expects to spend $5 million on the renovations, and students will have until Wednesday to clear all of their belongings out of the current locker rooms. The renovated locker rooms won't reopen until September.

The university's announcement states that all toilets, changing rooms and cabanas are individual, private spaces with floor-to-ceiling locking doors, claiming it "offers more privacy for all members" compared to the current format.

Fox News Digital has reached out to UC Davis for comment.

On Tuesday, no Democrats in the U.S. Senate voted in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to break a filibuster.

Republicans needed 60 votes but only received 51. On the same day in Minnesota, House lawmakers there voted against the Preserving Girls’ Sports Act. All Democratic lawmakers in the state voted against the legislation.