Tennis legend has fiery response after Senate Dems fail to back bill keeping boys out of girls' sports

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova had a fiery reaction on Monday night after no Senate Democrat voted in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to break the filibuster.

The bill, led by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., failed to receive the 60 votes it needed to get through the procedural vote. Republicans needed 60 votes but only received 51. No Democrats sided with Republicans on the bill. Two Democrats were absent from the vote, as were two Republicans. The bill failed, 51-45.

Navratilova was one sports figure who weighed in.

"I don’t either and I am mad as hell," she wrote on X.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion is a staunch Democrat but has been critical of her own party for failing to support efforts to keep biological males from competing against women and girls in sports.

When President Donald Trump signed the "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order last month, she criticized Democrats for dropping the ball.

"I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," she wrote in a post on X.

She expressed her frustration in January when the House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Only two Democrats voted with Republicans on the bill.

"More Dems need to step up here. I know many who agree but are scared to speak up because of re-election. I say do the right thing. Grow a spine," she wrote on X.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act would require Title IX to treat gender as "recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth" and would disallow any adjustment for it to apply to gender identity.

The Tuberville-backed bill had more than 40 co-sponsors in the Senate. It would also codify one of Trump's many recent executive orders, giving the policy better longevity.

Fox News’ Julia Johnson contributed to this report.