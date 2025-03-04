Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Tennis

Tennis legend has fiery response after Senate Dems fail to back bill keeping boys out of girls' sports

Martina Navratilova has been critical of Dems in the past

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova had a fiery reaction on Monday night after no Senate Democrat voted in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to break the filibuster.

The bill, led by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., failed to receive the 60 votes it needed to get through the procedural vote. Republicans needed 60 votes but only received 51. No Democrats sided with Republicans on the bill. Two Democrats were absent from the vote, as were two Republicans. The bill failed, 51-45.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King, left, and Martina Navratilova are in attendance in the Royal Box for the Ashleigh Barty and Harriet Dart match on day six at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club in London on July 6, 2019. (Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports)

Navratilova was one sports figure who weighed in.

"I don’t either and I am mad as hell," she wrote on X.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion is a staunch Democrat but has been critical of her own party for failing to support efforts to keep biological males from competing against women and girls in sports.

When President Donald Trump signed the "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order last month, she criticized Democrats for dropping the ball.

"I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," she wrote in a post on X.

MINNESOTA HOUSE FAILS TO PASS BILL BANNING TRANS ATHLETES FROM PARTICIPATING IN WOMEN'S SPORTS

Martina Navratilova at Roland-Garros

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova looks on during the trophy presentations, which she presented along with Chris Evert after the Women's Singles Final on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the 2024 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 8, 2024 in Paris. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

She expressed her frustration in January when the House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Only two Democrats voted with Republicans on the bill.

"More Dems need to step up here. I know many who agree but are scared to speak up because of re-election. I say do the right thing. Grow a spine," she wrote on X.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act would require Title IX to treat gender as "recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth" and would disallow any adjustment for it to apply to gender identity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martina Navratilova in 2023

Martina Navratilova looks on during a joint press conference with Chris Evert of the USA, on Day 5 of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, on Nov. 2, 2023 in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Tuberville-backed bill had more than 40 co-sponsors in the Senate. It would also codify one of Trump's many recent executive orders, giving the policy better longevity.

Fox News’ Julia Johnson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.