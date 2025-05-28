Caleb Williams addresses NFL Draft controversy: 'I wanted to be here' with Bears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In his first meeting with reporters this year, Caleb Williams immediately addressed "what everybody would love to ask about."

Earlier this month, it was revealed Williams had preferred going to Minnesota and even tried to avoid getting drafted by the Chicago Bears, who eventually selected him No. 1 overall.

Williams admitted the story had become a "distraction" and felt it was important to talk about the circumstances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The second-year quarterback didn't exactly deny what was said in the book, "but something that keeps getting lost and not being addressed is the fact that" he "wanted to come" to Chicago after visiting with them, which he did after his meeting with the Vikings.

Williams said his "thoughts" about the Bears were "fair," considering "there hasn't been a 4,000-yard passer." Williams' 4,030 total yards were the most by a Bears quarterback ever.

"But I came here on a visit, and it's a challenge to be able to try to turn around. And that was the main goal of all of that. Through all of what happened last year and in previous years, I think that was enticing," Williams said.

"That was something that was glaring to me. I wanted to come here and be the guy and be a part and be a reason why the Chicago Bears turn this thing around. That last thing that was said in all of that, I think, is the most important thing is that I wanted to be here. I love being here."

MYLES GARRETT ABSENT FROM BROWNS OTAS AS ROMANCE RUMORS SWIRL WITH OLYMPIC STAR

Williams even name-dropped Matt Eberflus and Shane Waldron, the since-fired head coach and offensive coordinator, as those he was thankful for.

Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson became the Bears' new head coach this offseason. It was a move Williams was "extremely excited" about, to the point he even thanked Bears brass in a phone call.

"Then once I got off the phone, I was driving on the highway, and I don't know if it was safe or not, but I gave a loud yell and scream of just excitement," Williams said at the time of the hiring.

"It brings a bunch of clarity to the offseason. It brings a bunch of different things to the offseason. I'm really excited about the Bears and being able to make this happen. And keep Ben Johnson as our coach for a long time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams got some additional help in the NFL Draft when Chicago drafted Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick.