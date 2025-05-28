Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett absent from Browns OTAs as romance rumors swirl with Olympic star

Defensive end spotted with snowboarder Chloe Kim in Tokyo while team begins offseason activities

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After signing his record extension in March, Myles Garrett said he would "plan to be the best person possible" in the Cleveland Browns locker room.

Well, that plan doesn't appear to be getting off to the best start, as the star defensive end skipped voluntary OTAs this week.

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns during the playoffs - roughly a month later, he signed an extension that made him, temporarily, the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league (Ja'Marr Chase surpassed him shortly after).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim

NFL Player Myles Garrett and Snowboarder Chloe Kim attend the photocall for Crunchyroll Amine Awards 2025 Red Carpet at Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa on May 25, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. (Jun Sato/WireImage)

Garrett initially cited the "desire to win" as the reason for his request - of course, the Browns have become notorious for not doing that.

But in the team's first full-team activities of the offseason, Garrett was absent.

Instead of making plays on the field, Garrett was sparking relationship rumors with American snowboarder Chloe Kim. The two made an appearance together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, where Kim was a presenter.

Garrett also posted on his Instagram story that he was "tryna buy a place here asap." Neither have publicly confirmed their relationship, but signs point that they are an item.

Myles Garrett warms up

Jan. 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.  (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

PODCAST HOST WALKS BACK REMARKS CLAIMING JORDON HUDSON 'CHOREOGRAPHED' PART OF BILL BELICHICK'S INTERVIEW

Kim has two Olympic gold medals, three World Championship titles, and eight golds in Winter X Games.

The Athletic noted that this isn't exactly unusual for Garrett, who "is frequently late to the facility" and has skipped mandatory team activities on multiple occasions." OTAs are not mandatory, and even head coach Kevin Stefanski dismissed his absence

But, OutKick noted that after Garrett signed his extension, he said he would "plan to be the best person possible in this locker room, be the best leader possible, as well as dominating on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays."

Myles Garrett runs on field

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates a team fumble recovery against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. (Scott Galvin-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Manadatory minicamp for teams begins on June 10 and will last three days.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.