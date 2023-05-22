Caitlyn Jenner responds as trans teen finishes 2nd in Meet of Champions race in California: 'THIS IS WRONG!!!'

Caitlyn Jenner was among those upset after a transgender teen finished in second place at a Meet of Champions girls race in California over the weekend.

Athena Ryan finished in second place in the varsity girls 1,600-meter run finals on Saturday in the sectional meet of champions. Ryan, of Sonoma Academy, finished behind Hanne Thomsen of Montgomery and ahead of Ellie Buckley of Campolindo. Ryan will advance to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Track & Field Championships next week.

Jenner spoke out about the teen’s finish.

"As ‘somewhat’ of a track star myself, and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK!" she replied on Twitter with a link to her political action committee, Fairness First.

"And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them," Jenner added.

Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, won a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Ryan, a junior, appeared to be undeterred, finishing with a time of 4:55.91.

"I wasn’t expecting that. I dropped like 17 seconds on my season’s best in the past two weeks," Ryan told MileSplit after the race. "After last weekend, I didn’t think I could run low 5s again. I was just coming here trying to break 5 – just glad I finished it out."

Ryan told the outlet she hoped to "have fun" at the event next week.

Ryan finished sixth in the 1,600-meter preliminary race and 21st in the girls 800-meter preliminaries.