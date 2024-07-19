Caitlin Clark reveals why she's skipping 3-point shooting contest

Caitlin Clark stunned WNBA fans earlier this week when she revealed she would not take part in the 3-point shooting contest ahead of the All-Star Game Friday night.

The Indiana Fever rookie is tied for third in made 3-point field goals with 71 with Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale and the Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is second with 74 makes, and Minnesota Lynx star Kayla McBride is first with 76.

The contest will feature McBride, the Washington Mystics’ Stefanie Dolson, the Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray, the Liberty’s Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun’s Marina Mabrey.

Clark explained Friday why she's skipping the contest.

"Honesty, I think it’s just rest," she told reporters, via the Indy Star. "I've been playing basketball for a year straight. It's not an easy thing to just show up to and shoot off a rack. It's not something I've ever done before. It's not something that I've had a lot of time to practice."

Clark has been playing basketball nearly nonstop since the start of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ basketball season last year. She had a small break after the national championship, but the WNBA Draft came quickly, and the start of the WNBA season followed soon after that.

Clark was left off the Olympic roster, but the WNBA will take a long break for the Games.

"The biggest thing for me was I need a break, and I need to take time to myself to enjoy what I wanna do," Clark said.

The Fever return to the court Aug. 16 at home against the Phoenix Mercury. Before then, Clark will play in the All-Star Game against the women’s Olympic basketball team.