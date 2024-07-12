Caitlin Clark records fifth straight double-double as Fever stave off Mercury comeback

Caitlin Clark's feverishly hot rookie campaign in the WNBA keeps getting better.

The league's No. 1 overall pick recorded a double-double for the fifth game in a row, and for the sixth time in seven games, as the Indiana Fever got a 95-86 win on Friday over the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark dropped 20 points and handed out 13 assists, tying a career-high that she has notched four times, all during her last seven contests.

It was also the third-straight game where Clark had 13 assists. In her last seven games, she's averaging 18.3 points and 11.7 assists.

After starting the season 3-10, the Fever have now won seven of their last 11 games — but this one was almost a brutal collapse.

The Fever led by 31 points with 1:38 to go in the third quarter before the Mercury went on a 31-4 run to cut that deficit to just four points with 3:12 to go in the ballgame.

However, Indiana survived by going on a 10-5 run to end it, which included Clark's final two assists.

This comes on the precipice of Clark earning the most votes for next Saturday's All-Star Game — she was the only player to garner over 700,000 votes. Her Fever teammate, Aaliyah Boston, was second, while A'ja Wilson was third.

Perhaps Clark saw Angel Reese's (ongoing) streak of 14-straight double-doubles, which is an all-time league record. Reese earned the fifth-most votes, and she and Clark are the only two rookies to be voted All-Stars.

The Fever head to Minnesota to take on the Lynx on Sunday, and their final game before the month-long Olympic break will be on Wednesday against the Dallas Wings.

