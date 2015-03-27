Bumgarner, Giants edge Dodgers to take NL West lead

Madison Bumgarner struck out 10 batters over eight shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants moved into first place in the NL West with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bumgarner (14-7), who threw a complete game against the Nationals last Tuesday, allowed four hits and didn't walk a batter in the opener of this three-game series.

"I had to be on my game 100 percent and make pitches," Bumgarner said. "The defense played good behind me and we had a couple of balls fall our way."

Sergio Romo gave up a two-out homer to Hanley Ramirez in the ninth inning, but the Giants won for the third time in four games. They are a half-game ahead of the Dodgers.

Pablo Sandoval lifted a sacrifice fly in the opening inning and had an RBI single in the sixth frame. Angel Pagan scored both times.

Clayton Kershaw (11-7) also had 10 strikeouts over eight innings, but saw his four-game winning streak snapped. It was the third loss in the last nine games for the Dodgers.

"We had our hands full with Madison," Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. "We had only four hits until the ninth. We didn't have a lot of chances tonight."

Pagan doubled to left field leading off the game, moved to third on a bunt from Marco Scutaro and scored on Sandoval's fly ball to left field.

A.J. Ellis struck out to leave Juan Rivera at third in the bottom of the second inning and Shane Victorino was thrown out trying to steal second in the home third.

Pagan legged out an infield hit in the sixth and Scutaro followed with a base hit. Sandoval blooped a hit to left field, and Pagan slid in safely when A.J. Ellis missed the tag at home.

Victorino stole a pair of bases in the sixth inning, but Matt Kemp fanned to end the threat.

After Ramirez homered to left field, Javier Lopez retired Andre Ethier on a groundout to first base. Lopez recorded his second save of the season.

Game Notes

Kershaw is 7-4 lifetime against the Giants, while Bumgarner is 5-2 versus the Dodgers ... The Giants have gone 4-0-1 in their five road series since the All-Star break. San Francisco has not lost a series on the road since dropping two of three games at Pittsburgh, July 6-8 ... Since the All-Star break, the Giants have won 12 of their last 17 road games.