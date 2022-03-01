Bucs' to 'leave the light on' for Tom Brady amid return questions, GM says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady announced the end of his legendary NFL career last month but many have speculated there’s a possibility the veteran quarterback could still make a comeback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is one of them.

During an appearance on the NFL Network Tuesday, Licht said the Bucs weren’t shutting the door entirely on Brady but will "move forward" if this past season truly ends up being his last.

"Tom is a special player, a special person. We’ve had a great two years here," Licht said. "Right now, we’re trying to make our plans to move forward, if that’s the case that we need to move forward."

When asked if there was hope that Brady could make a return, Licht made it clear: there’s always room for a player of his caliber.

"We’ll see what the future holds, we’ll leave the light on," he said. "We always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady."

According to reports last month, some people close to Brady believe he would consider joining another team. Brady, who is under contract with the Bucs for one more season, could be released by the franchise after June 1 to save salary cap space for 2022. The team could also place him on the reserve/retired list to free up space.

Regardless of the future, Licht praised Brady for his lasting impact on the franchise and leaving behind what he called "a winning culture."

"Tremendous," Licht said of Brady’s impact. "When we signed him, we talked about that. How the impact he was going to have – me having first-hand experience being in New England with him for seven years, what he’s done for them and what he’s done for us is just that: it’s built a winning culture…"

"It’s definitely a different feel in our building."

