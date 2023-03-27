Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Todd Bowles optimistic about 2023 season despite missing 'aura' of Tom Brady

The Bucs won the NFC South last season with an 8-9 record

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a fresh start in 2023.

The team saw Tom Brady retire from the NFL after three seasons and a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and will start anew with Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask ripping passes. The team also brought in running back Chase Edmonds and linebacker Greg Gaines so far this offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, #12, gets off a pass under pressure by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright, #94, during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, #12, gets off a pass under pressure by Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright, #94, during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Bucs coach Todd Bowles remained optimistic about Tampa Bay’s chances.

"When you replace a player of that magnitude, first of all, you don’t replace him," he told NFL.com ahead of the league’s annual meeting in Arizona on Sunday. "You lose aura. You lose the expectation of being great. That doesn’t mean you can’t be great. You just have to do it more as a team.

BOBBY WAGNER, ALL-PRO LINEBACKER, AGREES TO REJOIN SEAHAWKS ON ONE-YEAR DEAL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We did it as a team when he was there, but he was such a great player and a great person that you focus all on that. And now that that is gone, the perception is that everything else is gone when really it isn’t.

"We have a lot of good players on our team on both sides of the ball. We have some pieces to fill, but we have a lot of good football players on our team. And we just have to understand that and not go with the so-called outside narrative and do what we have to do to win ball games."

Tampa Bay won the NFC South with an 8-9 record in 2022. Brady and the team did not do their best but still managed to get to the playoffs. The Bucs lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks to the media after the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, 2022 in Munich.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks to the media after the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, 2022 in Munich. (Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buccaneers traded Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans and lost Rakeem Nunez-Roches to the New York Giants, Sean Murphy-Bunting to the Tennessee Titans and Mike Edwards to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.