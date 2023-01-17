Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Russell Gage hospitalized after suffering scary injury vs Cowboys

Gage was in his first season with the Buccaneers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. was involved in a scary play toward the end of the team’s 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC wild-card matchup.

Tom Brady threw a pass to Gage on second down from the Cowboys’ 19-yard line and the veteran wide receiver went down in pain after he was hit in the back and neck area by Donovan Wilson. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during an injury timeout for teammate Russell Gage #17 during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during an injury timeout for teammate Russell Gage #17 during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.  (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers’ medical staff rushed to the scene and players watched as the trainers attended to the play.

The medical personnel called for a cart and put Gage on a backboard to take him off the field. Buccaneers and Cowboys players went down to one knee. It appeared Gage was able to move his right leg as he was being worked on and eventually, he was taken off the field and to the hospital.

Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told reporters during his postgame press conference that Gage was hospitalized with a concussion. Bowles said Gage had movement in his extremities and was being checked for a neck injury.

Gage had two catches for 10 yards during the game.

Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

He was in his first season with Tampa Bay. In 13 games, he had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.