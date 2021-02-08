Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul made bold statement about Patrick Mahomes prior to Super Bowl LV win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul made a bold statement about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prior to Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

Pierre-Paul made an appearance on CBS' "The Super Bowl LV Today" pregame show, and he made a comment about Mahomes attempting to become the youngest quarterback to win two Super Bowl titles, and just the second quarterback to win two championships in his first four seasons.

If Mahomes did pull off that feat, he would have joined Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the only two players at the position to reach those accomplishments.

"Easy. If I get Patrick Mahomes -- everything will be good. So I ain't got to prepare for Patrick Mahomes. He gotta prepare for me! Period," Pierre-Paul predicted. "This is about to be a show. You got the GOAT -- Tom Brady -- you got Patrick Mahomes.

"The chapter ends like this -- Jason Pierre-Paul making history. I'm going for my second Super Bowl. Who's gonna stop me?"

The Buccaneers defense dominated Kansas City in a 31-9 victory on Sunday night.

Mahomes completed only 26 of 49 for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished with a 52.3 passer rating -- which was a career-low for him in the postseason.

Super Bowl LV was Mahomes’ 54th career start and it was the first time the Chiefs scored in the single digits. It was also the first time Mahomes and the Chiefs lost by more than one possession.

Pierre-Paul, who also won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, has an 8-0 record in the postseason in his career. Tampa Bay’s defense sacked Mahomes three times, and it had eight quarterback hits.

The Buccaneers also became the first team in league history to take down three former Super Bowl MVPs -- Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, and now Mahomes.