Bucks' Patrick Beverley suspended 4 games for violent throw, 'inappropriate interaction' with reporter

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended four games for his antics during and following their Game 6 loss of the first round of the NBA Playoffs last week.

Beverley was sitting on the bench when he stood up and launched a basketball at a female Pacers fan sitting behind the team’s bench, hitting the fan in the head.

He appeared to motion to have the ball back, and when it was returned, he again threw the ball at another fan, who was able to deflect it.

Coaches and other players stepped in attempting to defuse the situation, but Beverley appeared to continue to exchange words with the fans sitting behind him.

After the game, when speaking to reporters, Beverley asked a member of the media if she subscribed to his podcast. When she replied she did not, Beverley then said, "You can't interview me then. No disrespect."

Beverley later asked the reporter to "move that mic" out of the scrum, "or just get out the circle."

"Patrick Beverley’s behavior towards ESPN producer Malinda Adams was unacceptable, unprofessional and failed to meet the standard that NBA players consistently meet in their interactions with the media," the NBA said in a statement to The Ringer.

Beverley says his pass into the stands was an "unfortunate situation that should have never happened."

"What I did was bad, and that should have never happened. I have to be better, and I will be better. And that should have never happened," Beverley said on his podcast . "Regardless of what was said, that should have never happened. Simple as that."

Beverley, and the Bucks, also apologized to the reporter.

The suspension will be served to start the 2024-25 season, as Beverley's Bucks are eliminated from the playoffs.

The Bucks dropped the first-round series to the Indiana Pacers, who now trail the New York Knicks , 2-0, in the second round.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.