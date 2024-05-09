Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks' Patrick Beverley suspended 4 games for violent throw, 'inappropriate interaction' with reporter

The incidents game during, and after, the Bucks' season-ending loss last week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended four games for his antics during and following their Game 6 loss of the first round of the NBA Playoffs last week.

Beverley was sitting on the bench when he stood up and launched a basketball at a female Pacers fan sitting behind the team’s bench, hitting the fan in the head. 

He appeared to motion to have the ball back, and when it was returned, he again threw the ball at another fan, who was able to deflect it. 

Pat Bev close up shot

Patrick Beverley of the Bucks during game five of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on April 30, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Coaches and other players stepped in attempting to defuse the situation, but Beverley appeared to continue to exchange words with the fans sitting behind him. 

After the game, when speaking to reporters, Beverley asked a member of the media if she subscribed to his podcast. When she replied she did not, Beverley then said, "You can't interview me then. No disrespect."

Beverley later asked the reporter to "move that mic" out of the scrum, "or just get out the circle."

"Patrick Beverley’s behavior towards ESPN producer Malinda Adams was unacceptable, unprofessional and failed to meet the standard that NBA players consistently meet in their interactions with the media," the NBA said in a statement to The Ringer.

Patrick Beverley dribbles the ball

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell defends during the playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA Today Sports)

Beverley says his pass into the stands was an "unfortunate situation that should have never happened."

"What I did was bad, and that should have never happened. I have to be better, and I will be better. And that should have never happened," Beverley said on his podcast. "Regardless of what was said, that should have never happened. Simple as that."

Beverley, and the Bucks, also apologized to the reporter.

The suspension will be served to start the 2024-25 season, as Beverley's Bucks are eliminated from the playoffs.

Patrick Beverley dribbles the ball

Patrick Beverley of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball during the Indiana Pacers game on May 2, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Bucks dropped the first-round series to the Indiana Pacers, who now trail the New York Knicks, 2-0, in the second round.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

