Bucks' Patrick Beverley hurls basketball at fans behind the bench during Game 6 loss to Pacers

The Bucks were eliminated after losing 120-98

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley is catching heat online after he was seen violently throwing a basketball at fans during the team’s Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. 

The incident happened late in the fourth quarter with Bucks trailing the Pacers, 114-94. 

Patrick Beverley dribbles the ball

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) defends during game six of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.  (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Beverley was sitting on the bench when he stood up and launched a basketball at a female Pacers fan sitting behind the team’s bench, hitting the fan directly in the head. 

He appeared to motion to have the ball back, and when it was returned, he again threw the ball at another fan, who was able to deflect it. 

Coaches and other players stepped in, in an attempt to defuse the situation, but Beverley appeared to continue to exchange words with the fans sitting behind him. 

Patrick Beverley dribbles the ball

Patrick Beverley, #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks, dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

When asked about the incident during his postgame remarks, Beverley dismissed the situation saying, "Nah, don’t worry about that. Nothing."

He also responded on social media. 

"Not Fair at all," he said in a post on X. "Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair." 

Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley look on

Damian Lillard, #0, and Patrick Beverley, #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks, look on during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

It remains unclear whether Beverley will face any discipline from the league. 

The Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs after losing 120-98 to the Pacers in Game 6. They suffered a first-round exit for the second season in row, this time without two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who never returned to action after straining his left calf on April 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.