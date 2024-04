2024 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Final updated standings

The 2024 NBA Playoff race is over.

Seeds 7-10 will compete in the NBA Play-in Tournament to advance to the first round of the NBA playoffs. Here's a complete look at what the playoff matchups will be:

Eastern Conference Bracket

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) 76ers/Heat/Bulls/Hawks

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) 76ers/Heat

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) Orlando Magic

Western Conference Bracket

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Pelicans/Lakers/Kings/Warriors

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Pelicans/Lakers

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference Seeding

Western Conference Seeding

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

NBA Play-In Tournament Bracket

Eastern Conference

(7) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Miami Heat

(9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Atlanta Hawks

Western Conference

(7) New Orleans Pelicans vs. (8) Los Angeles Lakers

(9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Golden State Warriors

2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule

First Round - East

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) 76ers/Heat/Bulls/Hawks

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) 76ers/Heat

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) Orlando Magic

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

First Round - West

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Pelicans/Lakers/Kings/Warriors

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Pelicans/Lakers

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

*if necessary

Other Key Dates

April 16-19: NBA play-in tournament (ESPN, TNT)

April 20: NBA playoffs 2023 first round begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV)

May 6-7: NBA conference semifinals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)

May 21-22: NBA conference finals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)

June 6: NBA Finals begin (ABC)

How many teams make the NBA playoffs?

Sixteen teams in total make the NBA playoffs, eight teams from both the Eastern and Western Conference. The top six seeds in each conference advance based on the regular season record. The final two seeds in each conference are determined by the NBA Play-In Tournament.