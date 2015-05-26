Bucks lose backup PG Marshall for season

Milwaukee, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - The Milwaukee Bucks will be without guard Kendall Marshall for the rest of the season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the team announced Saturday.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Thursday's win over the Knicks, and an MRI taken Saturday revealed the damage.

Marshall was averaging nearly 15 minutes per game off the bench for the surprising Bucks, who have gone 21-19 so far and are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They won a total of 15 games all of last season.

The 23-year-old Marshall was averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 assists per game.

Bucks star rookie Jabari Parker also suffered a torn ACL last month.