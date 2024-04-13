Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, wife Emily welcome first child: 'Everything we prayed for'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily made a special announcement Saturday.

Baker and Emily are officially first-time parents, welcoming a baby girl, Kova Jade, who was born Tuesday.

"Baby girl joined us Tuesday night just before 7:30pm," Emily wrote in an Instagram story post.

"She is truly everything we prayed for, and more. We’re enjoying life as a family of 4 – Fergus is so gentle & curious, Daddy is so smitten, and Mama wants to pause time & make these days last forever," Emily captioned the photo, showing Baker holding his newborn daughter, alongside the couple's dog, Fergus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baker and Emily announced in December they were expecting their first child

BUCS GM POINTS OUT ADDED BENEFIT OF BAKER MAYFIELD’S NEW CONTRACT: 'NO STATE TAXES'

The Buccaneers shared a photo of the proud new dad.

"Welcome to the Krewe, Kova Jade Mayfield," the team wrote in a post along with a heart and teary-eyed emoji.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Two-time All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans signed a two-year contract extension with Tampa Bay last month, and Mayfield inked a multi-year contract extension shortly after.

Mayfield and Evans appeared to have chemistry in their lone season together.

Evans finished the year with 1,255 receiving yards, his tenth consecutive season surpassing 1,000 yards. He also hauled in 13 touchdown receptions, the second most of his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bucs won the NFC South the last three seasons and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round in January.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.