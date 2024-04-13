Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, wife Emily welcome first child: 'Everything we prayed for'

Mayfield signed a contract extension with the Bucs in March

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily made a special announcement Saturday.

Baker and Emily are officially first-time parents, welcoming a baby girl, Kova Jade, who was born Tuesday.

"Baby girl joined us Tuesday night just before 7:30pm," Emily wrote in an Instagram story post.

"She is truly everything we prayed for, and more. We’re enjoying life as a family of 4 – Fergus is so gentle & curious, Daddy is so smitten, and Mama wants to pause time & make these days last forever," Emily captioned the photo, showing Baker holding his newborn daughter, alongside the couple's dog, Fergus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Emily and Baker Mayfield

Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend the 2023 Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party at The Clayton House Feb. 10, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Baker and Emily announced in December they were expecting their first child

BUCS GM POINTS OUT ADDED BENEFIT OF BAKER MAYFIELD’S NEW CONTRACT: 'NO STATE TAXES'

The Buccaneers shared a photo of the proud new dad.

"Welcome to the Krewe, Kova Jade Mayfield," the team wrote in a post along with a heart and teary-eyed emoji.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Two-time All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans signed a two-year contract extension with Tampa Bay last month, and Mayfield inked a multi-year contract extension shortly after.

Mayfield and Evans appeared to have chemistry in their lone season together.

Baker Mayfield runs with ball

Baker Mayfield (6) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Evans finished the year with 1,255 receiving yards, his tenth consecutive season surpassing 1,000 yards. He also hauled in 13 touchdown receptions, the second most of his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bucs won the NFC South the last three seasons and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round in January.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.