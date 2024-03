Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping Baker Mayfield under center, as the veteran quarterback agreed to a three-year deal with the team, per NFL Network.

It's a three-year pact worth $100 million with $50 million guaranteed, NFL Network adds. The max value of the contract is reportedly $115 million.

Mayfield impressed the Buccaneers by helping them win the NFC South this past season, and taking down the reigning NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles at home in the wild card round.

The Bucs had a huge quarterback question heading into last season with Tom Brady officially retiring, but Mayfield earned the starting role – one they'd like to see him in for years to come.

This is a developing story. More to come…