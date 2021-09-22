Buccaneers' Antonio Brown placed on COVID-19 list, Week 3 status in doubt

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown’s Week 3 status is uncertain.

The Bucs placed Brown on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, meaning there’s a good chance the former All-Pro may miss Tampa Bay’s showdown against the Rams in Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Since Brown is vaccinated, he will need to produce two negative tests within 24 hours to play in the game between the two undefeated teams. In early September, the Buccaneers became the second team in the NFL to have all of their players, coaches and staff fully vaccinated.

BUCS' TOM BRADY SAYS NFL 'IS A LITTLE SOFTER THAN IT USED TO BE'

In Tampa Bay’s Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Brown hauled in five receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown in a 31-29 victory. Last week, Brown had one catch in the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Brown misses the Week 3 game, quarterback Tom Brady will likely lean on wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, as well as tight end Rob Gronkowsk, for offensive production.