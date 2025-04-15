Bryson DeChambeau says Rory McIlroy 'didn't talk to me once' during final Masters round

Bryson DeChambeau was paired with Rory McIlroy in the final round of the Masters on Sunday, but the two apparently didn’t exchange any words during the tense day that saw both golfers struggle until the end.

Speaking to the media after shooting a 75 and finishing the tournament 7 under, the LIV Golf star revealed that he didn't speak once with McIlroy during the final pairing.

"No idea," DeChambeau said of how McIlroy was after the round. "Didn’t talk to me once all day."

DeChambeau said he enjoyed the excitement of the day, but said his partner appeared zoned in.

"He was just like ‘eh.’ Just being focused I guess. That’s not me, though."

DeChambeau later said when asked if he tried to initiate conversation with McIlroy that "He wouldn’t talk to me."

Despite a blunder-filled day, McIlroy completed the career slam with his first win at Augusta National after defeating Justin Rose in a one hole playoff on 18 after Rose missed a 15-foot putt for birdie.

DeChambeau shared in the shock on McIlroy’s biggest blunder of the day on 13 when McIlroy missed his mark by 20 yards on his second shot. The ball disappeared into Rae's Creek and led to a double bogey.

"I wanted to cry for him. As a professional, you just know to hit it in the middle of the green, and I can’t believe he went for it, or must have just flared it,’’ he said. "I’ve hit bad shots in my career, too, and it happens. When you’re trying to win a major championship, especially out here, Sunday of Augusta, the Masters, you have to just do it and get the job done and do it right."

It wasn’t pretty, but McIlroy joined rare company with his win at Augusta, becoming just the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors.

"There were points in my career where I didn’t know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders. But I didn’t make it easy today. I certainly didn’t make it easy. I was nervous," McIlroy said.

"It was one of the toughest days I’ve ever had on the golf course."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.