Boston Bruins
Bruins, David Pastrnak agree to massive eight-year contract extension

Pastrnak is set to earn $11.25 million a season

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Boston Bruins signed star forward David Pastrnak to a massive contract extension Thursday, the sixth-richest deal in NHL history. 

Pastrnak, 26, signed an eight-year, $90 million deal that will keep him in Boston through the 2030 season, general manager Don Sweeney announced.

The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, center, is congratulated by Brandon Carlo (25) and Taylor Hall (71) after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period Feb. 21, 2022, in Boston.

The Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, center, is congratulated by Brandon Carlo (25) and Taylor Hall (71) after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period Feb. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

"Obviously a really exciting day for me and my family," Pastrnak said during a press conference Thursday. "I'm very thankful to be part of this organization."

The team’s leading scorer this season with 42 goals and 38 assists, Pastrnak will earn $11.25 million a season. 

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates after his third goal during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning March 24, 2022, in Boston.

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates after his third goal during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning March 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Pastrnak also leads the Bruins in points per game, power-play goals and power-play points. In nine seasons in Boston, Pastrnak has registered three, 40-goal seasons. 

The league-leading Bruins also acquired veteran winger Tyler Bertuzzi in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings Thursday in exchange for a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025.

The Bruins last week landed defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway in a trade with the Washington Capitals to bolster their Stanley Cup run this season. 

Dmitry Orlov of the Washington Capitals skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of a game at Capital One Arena Feb. 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Dmitry Orlov of the Washington Capitals skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of a game at Capital One Arena Feb. 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The deal sent forward Craig Smith and a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick to Washington in exchange for Orlov and Hathaway

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

