Bruce Pearl addresses Louisville speculation amid coaching rumors

The firing of Louisville head coach Chris Mack has brought speculation that a current SEC coach could be interested in the opening. Amid the chaos of Mack’s departure, rumors started floating that Auburn’s Bruce Pearl would be interested in the job, with his team currently sitting at No.1 in the country.

During an appearance on "Keyshawn, Will & Max" show, on ESPN, Bruce Pearl was asked about the job opening and being linked to a school known for its basketball. Jay Williams mentioned that Pearl had never been at a ‘basketball-first’ school, which Pearl jokingly shot that narrative down, pointing at Tennessee’s women’s program.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was at a basketball school,I was at Tennessee. Now, it was a women’s basketball school, but it was a basketball school.

"Listen, when you win, folks are worried you’re going to leave," Pearl said. "When you’re losing, they’re packing your bags. … Look, Auburn is a fabulous place and it’s been the best place that I’ve ever been where I can develop players. It’s a small college town, kids come here to grind, they’re around other student-athletes that are trying to grind and we’re about an hour and half from Atlanta. As you know Jay, there are a lot of good players in Atlanta."

Pearl didn’t really shoot down the conversation about Louisville in the course of the interview. He could’ve easily said he was happy at Auburn and he looks forward to being at the school for a long time. But, whether on purpose or now, he left some room open for the conversation to continue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The simple logic to this situation is Bruce Pearl wants upgrades to facilities at Auburn, along with more money from the university. This situation with Louisville could be the perfect opportunity for him to get both.

We’ll see what happens, but for now, Pearl is focused on leading his team to a win over Oklahoma this weekend.