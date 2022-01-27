Expand / Collapse search
Bruce Pearl addresses Louisville speculation amid coaching rumors

The firing of Louisville head coach Chris Mack has brought speculation that a current SEC coach could be interested in the opening

By Trey Wallace | OutKick
The firing of Louisville head coach Chris Mack has brought speculation that a current SEC coach could be interested in the opening. Amid the chaos of Mack’s departure, rumors started floating that Auburn’s Bruce Pearl would be interested in the job, with his team currently sitting at No.1 in the country.

During an appearance on "Keyshawn, Will & Max" show, on ESPN, Bruce Pearl was asked about the job opening and being linked to a school known for its basketball. Jay Williams mentioned that Pearl had never been at a ‘basketball-first’ school, which Pearl jokingly shot that narrative down, pointing at Tennessee’s women’s program.

AUBURN, AL - JANUARY 22: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena on January 22, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama.

"I was at a basketball school,I was at Tennessee. Now, it was a women’s basketball school, but it was a basketball school.

"Listen, when you win, folks are worried you’re going to leave," Pearl said. "When you’re losing, they’re packing your bags. … Look, Auburn is a fabulous place and it’s been the best place that I’ve ever been where I can develop players. It’s a small college town, kids come here to grind, they’re around other student-athletes that are trying to grind and we’re about an hour and half from Atlanta. As you know Jay, there are a lot of good players in Atlanta."

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - JANUARY 25: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers directs his team against the Missouri Tigers in the second half at Mizzou Arena on January 25, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri.

Pearl didn’t really shoot down the conversation about Louisville in the course of the interview. He could’ve easily said he was happy at Auburn and he looks forward to being at the school for a long time. But, whether on purpose or now, he left some room open for the conversation to continue.

AUBURN, AL - JANUARY 22: Head coach Bruce Pearl hugs K.D. Johnson #0 of the Auburn Tigers during the after their 80-71 victory over against the Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena on January 22, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama.

The simple logic to this situation is Bruce Pearl wants upgrades to facilities at Auburn, along with more money from the university. This situation with Louisville could be the perfect opportunity for him to get both.

We’ll see what happens, but for now, Pearl is focused on leading his team to a win over Oklahoma this weekend.