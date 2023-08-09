Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Browns to start Deshaun Watson vs. Commanders to continue knocking off rust

The Browns want Watson to be fully prepared to hit the ground running Week 1

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Cleveland Browns don’t want Deshaun Watson heading into Week 1 of the regular season as their starter at quarterback still dealing with rust. 

That’s why he'll start against the Washington Commanders in a preseason game Friday night.

Watson said so himself Wednesday when addressing the media, per Cleveland.com. 

"Just kind of getting myself back into a routine to get ready for the season," Watson said. 

Deshaun Watson on sideline

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson before the 2023 Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It’s unclear just how long head coach Kevin Stefanski wants Watson out there, but he certainly wants to make sure Watson feels comfortable enough when the games count in September. 

Watson played just nine preseason snaps last year because Stefanski wanted to make sure Jacoby Brissett had the offense down while Watson was suspended 11 games to start the year. 

Watson missed the entire 2021 season after requesting a trade from the Houston Texans while sexual harassment allegations against him were surfacing.  

Watson looked rusty in his return in 2023. 

Deshaun Watson runs on field

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio.  (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

In six games, Watson threw for 1,102 yards with a 58.2 completion percentage, which would’ve been the lowest of his career if he played a full season. He threw for seven touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 175 yards and one score. 

Cleveland invested a lot in Watson, signing him to a $230 million guaranteed deal to make him their franchise quarterback. 

Deshaun Watson takes off helmet

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns during Cleveland Browns veteran minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus June 7, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Can he return to the three-time Pro Bowler with the Texans? The Browns hope so and will use the preseason to work out the kinks. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.