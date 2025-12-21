Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Bills star slices up Browns' defense with 44-yard touchdown run

Cook is eyeing the rushing yards lead

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Buffalo Bills star running back James Cook was off to a hot start early in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Cook took the handoff from Josh Allen up the middle of the field and made a nifty move to juke out two Browns defenders. He broke another tackle before running the ball all the way to the end zone.

James Cook runs from the Browns' defense

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs the ball for a touchdown against the Browns in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The 44-yard touchdown run helped Buffalo tie the game at seven apiece. It was his 11th touchdown run of the season and his 13th total touchdown. He came into the game with more than 1,400 rushing yards to his name. He was just a few yards behind the NFL leader Jonathan Taylor for first place.

The touchdown was a big answer after the Browns started the game with a touchdown.

Shedeur Sanders finds Harold Fannin Jr.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. during the Buffalo Bills game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Shedeur Sanders was 5-of-5 passing and finished the drive with a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who made a few catches during the series to set a franchise record for most receptions by a rookie.

Buffalo needed a win to keep pace with the New England Patriots for the AFC East title. The Bills stunned the Patriots last week, winning the game following a 21-point comeback.

Cleveland has been out of playoff contention for a few weeks as the organization tries to see what it has in its young players. Sanders was named the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

