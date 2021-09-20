Browns fans beat up each other before home opener

Fists were flying Sunday in Cleveland’s Muni Lot where Browns fans beat up on each other before Baker Mayfield and the boys got a 31-21 win over the Houston Texans. Multiple barrel-chested Browns fans, who’ve been waiting to unleash their energy, squared off in a battle of who could throw the most druken right hooks before destroying a birthday tailgate.

Keep in mind, this was tailgating action for a 1 p.m. kickoff. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the Muni Lot, it’s like a county fair for football fans. Guys stand up on top of buses and launch Jell-o shot syringes. Aspiring DJs are everywhere. Marriage proposals are common, as are weddings.

You’d be hard-pressed to find better people watching across the NFL than this parking lot. It’s between Buffalo and Cleveland.

Let’s go to the footage of today’s action:

Let’s just say the Muni Lot is the last place you’d ever want to take your children before a Browns game. One day they’ll leave your house and have their very first Muni Lot experience and all you can hope for is that they don’t create any viral content in the process.