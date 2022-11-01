Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his intercepted pass an 'abomination,' tried to throw it away

Cooper had a standout game aside from the interception

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Cleveland Browns’ offense sputtered in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they tried almost everything to get things in gear – including running a trick play with Amari Cooper.

Cooper, who up until Monday night had not thrown a pass in the NFL, got the ball in the first quarter on a reverse and threw the ball directly to Vonn Bell with no teammates in sight.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper catches a pass for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper catches a pass for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The star wide receiver who was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason acknowledged how bad the throw was.

"It was an abomination," Cooper said. "It just kept running through my mind that if he wasn’t open, I needed to just throw it away. I didn’t realize how hard it was to throw it away. That is what I tried to do. I did not try to throw it to him. I was throwing it back to the line of scrimmage, and I looked up and it was in another guy’s hands. It was terrible. I don’t think they will have me throwing any more passes.

Amari Cooper of the Browns catches a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland.

Amari Cooper of the Browns catches a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

"It feels like the whole world is watching you when you make a bad play like that. I understand that the game is long and there are ample opportunities to make up for the bad plays that you make."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was also asked about the play.

"Obviously, when they don’t work, you ask for yourself why you called that," Stefanski said. "We have had trick plays work before. We are just trying to move the ball. They made a nice play. No. 55 (Bengals LB Logan Wilson) was on Amari. Amari said he was trying to throw it out of bounds. He didn’t realize how hard that is. It is what it is. Again, won’t stop us from trying to be aggressive in the future."

Cleveland won the game 32-13.

Amari Cooper, of the Browns, runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland.

Amari Cooper, of the Browns, runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cooper had five catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.