Brown, Clifford score 3rd period goals as Kings rally to beat Stars 3-1

Dustin Brown and Kyle Clifford scored third-period goals and the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The victory allowed Los Angeles to salvage the final game of a 1-3-1 road trip.

Dallas is 0-3-2 in the last five games, and 1-1-4 at home this season.

Brown's goal from the slot at 4:23 of the third beat Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen low and to his left.

At 11:35, Trevor Lewis' shot from the left faceoff circle went in off Clifford's skate in front.

The Stars had taken a 1-0 lead on Shawn Horcoff's goal at 2:37 of the first period.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick shut out Dallas thereafter.

Quick finished with 29 saves. Lehtonen had 31 before being pulled for an extra skater with 1:58 left.

Lewis tied the game at 1 with a short-handed goal 2:55 into the second period. It was Los Angeles' NHL-leading fourth short-handed goal, and third on the current trip.

In the first four games of the trip, the Kings scored only six goals and were 1 for 11 on power plays.

Dallas had been outscored 17-10 in its previous four games, and failed on all 10 power plays in the last two.

The Kings were 0 for 5 on the power play Tuesday, and Dallas was 0 for 4.

On the Stars' goal, Jordie Benn passed from the Dallas zone to Vernon Fiddler at the opposite blue line. Fiddler then fed Horcoff as he skated between two defenders down the slot and put the puck past Quick.

Los Angeles outshot the Stars 12-9 in the first when the Kings failed to score on two power plays.

In the second, Lewis outmaneuvered Benn for the puck, and shot past Lehtonen.

That was just part of the power-play trouble for both teams in the second. The Kings failed to score even with a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:06. Dallas was 0 for 3 on its second-period power plays.

With the score 1-1 through two periods, the Kings had outshot the Stars 21-17.

NOTES: C Tyler Toffoli scored the Kings' first three short-handed goals. . Mike Richards, who assisted on Brown's goal, has at least one point in all 10 games he has played in Dallas (3 goals, 11 assists). . D Sergei Gonchar (fractured ankle) and RW Valeri Nichushkin (lower-body injury) both returned to Dallas' lineup. Gonchar had not played this season and Nichushkin had been out since Oct. 11. Nichushkin returned to a line with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. Jason Spezza skated with Ales Hemsky and Erik Cole. . D Trevor Daley played in his 700th NHL game, all with the Stars.