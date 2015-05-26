Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2015

Brooks Koepka, world traveler, picks up a big win at home in Phoenix Open

By | Associated Press
    Brooks Koepka tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (The Associated Press)

    Brooks Koepka hits out of a sand trap on the fourth hole during the final round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (The Associated Press)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Brooks Koepka rolled in a 50-foot eagle putt from the fringe on the 15th hole and closed with a 5-under 66 on Sunday to win the Phoenix Open for his first PGA Tour victory.

The victory ended a journey around the world for the 24-year-old Floridian. He went from the Challenge Tour in Europe to a European Tour card to a victory in Turkey. But this was the pinnacle.

Koepka emerged from a wild final hour at the TPC Scottsdale in which five players had a share of the lead at some point. Martin Laird lost a share of the lead with a bogey on the 17th. Hideki Matsuyama ended 44 holes without a bogey with a three-putt on the 14th. Bubba Watson and Ryan Palmer ran out of holes.