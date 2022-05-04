Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons scheduled to undergo back surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn fans waiting on guard Ben Simmons’ debut may have to come back later for a positive update.

The Brooklyn Nets announced that Simmons is scheduled to undergo back surgery on Thursday —opting for a microdiscectomy procedure to address lingering pain from a herniated disc injury.

Simmons has not played a game since February 2021 and was keen on returning in early 2022 after getting traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets. He sat out for the entirety of the NBA 2021-22 season.

The Nets released a statement on Wednesday.

"After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben’s long-term health is for him to undergo surgery," the Nets announced.

"The microdiscectomy procedure, scheduled for Thursday, is designed to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc in Ben’s back. Further dates will be provided following the procedure."

Trading away All-Star James Harden for an injured Simmons and sitting Kyrie Irving for the majority of the regular season came back to bite the Nets when they got swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the injury would sideline Simmons for "3-4 months," setting him up to return before training camps.

