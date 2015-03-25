Broncos' WR Welker returns to practice

Englewood, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

Welker hasn't played since suffering a concussion in a 51-28 rout of the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 8. It was Welker's second concussion this season.

"He's still in the steps of the concussion protocol and we're taking it day- to-day," said head coach John Fox. "It was good to see him out there."

Welker has accumulated 778 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season with the Broncos after spending six years in New England.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (seizure-like symptoms) and cornerback Kayvon Walker (thumb) also returned to practice on a limited basis.