Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

British track coach Tony Minichiello effectively banned for life for sexual misconduct

Minichiello is most known for coaching British track star Jessica Ennis-Hill

By Ryan Canfield | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

British track coach Tony Minichiello was effectively banned for life Tuesday for alleged misconduct, including "sexually physical behavior" with unidentified athletes over a 15-year period, the U.K Athletics governing body announced. 

Minichiello was provisionally suspended last year pending an investigation due to complaints from female athletes. Minichiello was found guilty by a tribunal of four charges that amounted to "gross breaches of trust," the governing body said. 

"They constitute gross breaches of trust by Mr. Minichiello, which have had severe consequences for the mental health and mental well-being of the athletes under his charge," U.K Athletics said.

Minichiello vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tony Minichiello, coach of Jessica Ennis, during the IAAF World Indoor Championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena March 9, 2012, in Istanbul, Turkey  

Tony Minichiello, coach of Jessica Ennis, during the IAAF World Indoor Championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena March 9, 2012, in Istanbul, Turkey   (Ian Walton/Getty Images)

"I cannot fully express my disappointment with this decision and with U.K. Athletics’ unfair handling of this process," Minichiello said in a statement. "I have been a coach for over 30 years, and while I have been robust and demanding, I have not behaved inappropriately towards any of my athletes as very many of them would confirm." 

DECATHLETE FINISHES IN LAST PLACE AFTER MAJOR WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain talks with coach Tony Minichiello while competing in the women's long jump at the Sainsbury's Anniversary Games at The Stadium — Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park July 25, 2015, in London.  

Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain talks with coach Tony Minichiello while competing in the women's long jump at the Sainsbury's Anniversary Games at The Stadium — Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park July 25, 2015, in London.   (Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Minichiello made his name in coaching by helping guide British track and field star Jessica Ennis-Hill to three world titles from 2009 to 2015 and Olympic gold and silver medals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tony Minichiello, coach of Jessica Ennis-Hill, during the IAAF World Indoor Championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena March 9, 2012, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Tony Minichiello, coach of Jessica Ennis-Hill, during the IAAF World Indoor Championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena March 9, 2012, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Minichiello’s coaching license expired during the prosecution, so he cannot be suspended or subject to a sanction by the U.K. Athletics governing body

While he cannot be suspended, U.K Athletics effectively banned him from coaching ever again, "Therefore, UKA has decided that it will not entertain any future application made by Mr. Minichiello for a UKA coach license in perpetuity," the British track body said.

Ryan Canfield is a college associate for Fox News Digital.