Brewers go deep three times to sink Red Sox

BOSTON (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Brewers hit three solo home runs, including back-to-back blasts to lead off the game, en route to a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in interleague play at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Red Sox first baseman Adrian Gonzalez dropped a fly ball in foul territory and lead-off hitter Rickie Weeks capitalized on his good fortune to drive the next pitch from starter Jon Lester over the high "Green Monster" wall in left field.

"When you get the second life, you have to stay positive," said Weeks, who homered off a fastball. "I knew he was going to just stay hard with me, so I figured I'd just sit hard and see if I could get something up on the plate."

Corey Hart made it 2-0 on the next pitch with a solo home run to center field.

Boston leveled the score with two runs in the second inning but George Kottaras led off the third inning with Milwaukee's third solo home run off Lester to regain the lead before Ryan Braun scored on an RBI single by Casey McGehee.

Randy Wolf picked up the win for Milwaukee, pitching seven innings for two runs and nine hits, while John Axford earned the save with a perfect ninth inning.

"Every inning was a battle and they had an opportunity to score," Wolf said. "You have to keep them off balance. There's not one pitch that works for me, I have to mix all four in there."

Lester took the loss and dropped to 9-3 on the season after allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out eight in eight innings.

"Sometimes it's tough throwing against teams you don't really know, especially early on," said Lester. "You're trying to feel them out, figure out what their game plan is against you, and, obviously, they were very aggressive."

Prior to the game, the Red Sox placed left fielder Carl Crawford on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring which he injured in Friday's 10-4 win over the Brewers.

