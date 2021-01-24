Jaguars should draft DeVonta Smith with No. 1 pick, Brett Favre says

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre has some words of advice for first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer -- draft DeVonta Smith first.

Favre told TMZ Sports on Sunday that the Crimson Tide wide receiver is the best option in this year’s draft class, even ahead of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

QUINNEN WILLIAMS SAYS JETS SHOULD DRAFT ‘BAMA’S DEVONTA SMITH, NOT QUARTERBACK, WITH SECOND OVERALL PICK

"I don't know if Jacksonville, in my opinion, I don't know if quarterback is their immediate need," the former Green Bay Packers quarterback said. "I would take DeVonta Smith."

Meyer, one of college football’s biggest names, was hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach earlier this year. His first and most critical impact on the team will be deciding who they draft with the first overall pick.

"Nothing against Trevor Lawrence but I think you can find a free agent guy or a guy in the latter rounds or mid-rounds in the draft," Favre continued. "But, you just don't find a guy like a -- this guy could be a Jerry Rice. He could be different. A Randy Moss. A total game-changer."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jaguars struggled with their quarterback situation this season.

Jacksonville’s only win this season was in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, when Gardner Minshew became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least three touchdowns and complete at least 95% of his passes during kickoff weekend.

But after six straight losses and a thumb injury, Minshew was replaced by veteran Mike Glennon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jaguars offense needs a boost and could benefit from drafting a dynamic player like Smith.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner finished his senior year off with a national title after going undefeated this season. He had 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.