Bray Wyatt makes shocking return at WWE's Extreme Rules PPV

Weeks of teases and vignettes featuring a white rabbit and cryptic messages paid off Saturday night at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

After Riddle defeated Seth Rollings in the fight pit, WWE announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves were about to sign off the broadcast when the screen went black and shady characters began to appear in the crowd.

"He’s got the whole world in his hands," blared over the speakers and characters from Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House showed up in the crowd. Then, out of seemingly nowhere, a door was set up in the middle of the stage and out poked a lantern.

A man walked through the door with a creepy mask. The man took it off to reveal himself to be Bray Wyatt – and the crowd erupted.

The screen went black and the show ended.

WWE had teased the potential return of Wyatt since last month. The hints pointed toward Wyatt returning about 15 months since he was released from the company but it was never really 100% certain. The company would also play Jefferson Airplane’s "White Rabbit" during live events and house shows.

Wyatt’s "Fiend" character was among the favorite programs that WWE ran in recent years. WWE was able to make the character thrive through the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and he was put into epic feuds with John Cena and Randy Orton.

Wyatt’s cult leader character was also well received when it began in 2013. However, Wyatt was released on July 31, 2021. His release marked the end of a 12-year run at WWE.

Since then, much has changed at WWE.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, took over creative after Vince McMahon stepped down and brought back superstars like Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Extreme Rules 2022 results

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig, Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match

Ronda Rousey def. Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Karrion Kross def. Drew McIntyre in a strap match

Bianca Belair def. Bayley in a Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Finn Balor def. Edge in an I Quit match

Matt Riddle def. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match.