Braves-Marlins Preview

A visit to Miami didn't just solve the Atlanta Braves' worst start in 28 years, it's put them on the cusp of sweeping their first series of 2016.

The Braves look to continue their success in South Florida on Sunday by sending the Marlins to their worst home start since 1995.

Atlanta (2-9) opened the season with nine straight losses for the first time since going 0-10 in 1988. The Braves avoided matching that dubious mark Friday, beating the Marlins 6-3 before following it with a 6-4 victory the following day.

They're 34-14 in their last 48 games at Miami, winning eight of their last 11 at Marlins Park.

"Had to get a little Cuban coffee," manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Nick Markakis is giving Atlanta an offensive jolt, going 6 for 12 with two doubles and six RBIs in the past three games after he had three hits and three RBIs on Saturday. The right fielder is batting .341 and is among baseball's leaders with 12 RBIs.

Markakis also enjoys visiting Miami, producing a .352 average with 11 RBIs in 14 games.

Freddie Freeman, batting .125, is trying to shake out of his slump after delivering a run-scoring double Saturday, giving him hits in consecutive games for the first time this season.

"There's a little thunder," Gonzalez said. "It's in the distance, but it's coming. He's getting closer and closer to being the Freddie Freeman we know."

The Braves will turn to Jhoulys Chacin after he was impressive in his team debut Tuesday at Washington, a 2-1 loss. The right-hander had eight strikeouts in six scoreless innings but was lifted for a pinch-hitter with the game tied despite throwing only 69 pitches.

His performance was a major relief after shoulder trouble plagued him for three years with Colorado. Chacin spent much of last season in Arizona's minor league system, appearing only five times for the Diamondbacks.

"I'm really happy that I've got no problem with my arm," Chacin told MLB's official website. "I feel I can make pitches when I want to. Before, it was hard for me to throw the ball where I wanted. Right now, I'm just trying to stay healthy and keep my arm strong. I'm just trying to make pitches."

Chacin is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA in six games against the Marlins, but hasn't faced them since August 2013.

The Marlins (3-6) are staring at possibly losing their first five home games for the first time since a franchise-worst 0-9 start in 1995.

Jarred Cosart will try to snap the skid and bounce back from a disappointing season debut. The right-hander was spotted an eight-run lead in Monday's 10-3 win against the Mets, but was lifted with two outs in the fifth after giving up three runs, four hits and three walks.

Cosart hasn't had any such issues against the Braves, winning all three starts with a 1.66 ERA and completing seven innings each time.

Giancarlo Stanton is 2 for 9 in this series and hitting .229 with 13 strikeouts through nine games.

"I don't think he's necessarily pressing," manager Don Mattingly said. "Obviously, he's probably a little frustrated with the way the night ended, but I think he's close. One good swing, one good take, the next thing you know the guy's on a roll."

Stanton is 1 for 10 with five strikeouts against Chacin.